The home fans at Tink Larson field didn't get the end result they wanted Wednesday night, but they did get a great overall show from both teams on the diamond.
Wanamingo outlasted Waseca after 10 innings with a final score of 7-6. Sheldan Gant started on the mound for the Braves and went for nine and half innings until Cam Madsen came in during the 10th inning to replace him.
"There were a few little things. We had two or three errors. We gave them some key walks after an error. We had a couple base running mistakes. All in all, there is nothing to hang our heads about. We just need to clean up some things," coach Blake Nelson said.
Wanamingo wasted no time at the plate and kicked things off early with a single from Eric Swiggum and then Alex Roosen followed up with a deep home run to put the team up early 2-0.
Waseca was able to get on the board in the bottom of the second after Kyle Waugh led off and hit a solo moonshot of his own to left field. The Braves then put runners on first and second base with two outs, and Cody Ulfers made contact but grounded out to end the inning. Both teams had three hits apiece through four innings of play.
Wanamingo was able to slip in another run during the top of the sixth after Roosen was walked and Aaron Bauer had a base hit. Connor Swiggum had a sacrifice fly to center which helped score Roosen and made the score 3-1. They stretched their lead in the bottom of the seventh after a single from Sam Roosen and a double from Eric Swiggum. Alex Roosen slammed a double to center field to score in a couple more runs and at the end of the seventh inning, Wanamingo had pushed their lead to 6-1.
Waseca showed determination in the bottom of the seventh and Eric Simmons led the way with a single. Scott Hanson hit another single and Jacob Walter was walked to load the bases. Jack Packowski was the next batter up and walked to help Waseca score a run and make the score 6-2. After a sacrifice fly and a wild throw in the infield, Waseca was able to score two more runs and cut the lead to 6-4. Ulfers was on third while Hunter Frerichs jacked a homer at the next at-bat to tie the game at six apiece and breathe life back into the Braves.
Through eight innings, each team had six hits and Waseca had two errors. Waseca tried to push themselves over the hill to win in the bottom of the ninth but the Braves went down 1-2-3 after Simmons, Hanson and Packowski could not get anything going offensively.
Then in the top of the 10th, Peder Swiggum had a hard hit in the infield and was able to reach first base in the nick of time to be called safe. Bauer hit a double to center field to help Swiggum reach third with Brady Anfinson up to bat. Anfinson hit a fly ball to left field that was dropped and Swiggum scored, putting Wanamingo up 7-6. Following that run, Madsen entered the game and was able to strike one batter out and then force a groundout to end the inning.
Waseca was not able to get anything rolling in the bottom of the tenth when their backs were against the wall, and Gant grounded out down the left field line to end the ball game.
"Gant pitched well in giving up only three earned runs and those came after a two-out walk. All of our runs were earned. This is how close we are to being a good team. We have lost two straight extra-inning Games to two of the top teams in the league," coach Tink Larson said.
Waseca drops to 2-13 on the season following this game and will face Wanamingo on the road on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Braves remaining regular season schedule:
Wednesday July 17 Janesville Home 7:30
Friday July 19 Owatonna Home 7:30
Saturday July 20 Dodge County Home 6:00
Sunday July 21 Rochester Away 2:00