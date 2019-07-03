One would think that after you go undefeated all season long and then top it off with a state championship that you have reached the peak on your year.
That is not enough for Mason Gehloff, though, as he continues to strive towards greater heights this upcoming summer. The 16-year-old wrestling stud set his eyes on making the World USA wrestling team for this summer and he accomplished just that after capturing first place in the United World Wrestling Championship in Ohio earlier this year.
Going 36-0 this past year was not enough to fulfill Gehloff's appetite and he will leave for training for the World USA team this Friday in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Gehloff mentions that he met a couple people briefly that will be at the camp at the UWW tournament that helped him make the World Team, but for the most part, he is going into the camp with the expectation that the team bonding will begin in Colorado Springs.
"I'm competing to represent Team USA; that inspires me," Gehloff said.
Along with what inspires him, Gehloff also notes who his biggest influences are and that includes his dad Mike Gehloff and his coach TJ Seaboat.
"They give me pointers and push me, and what not, to chase my goals," Gehloff said.
After spending a week in Colorado Springs, Gehloff will wait in anticipation until July 27 where the real fun begins. When the end of the month rolls around, Gehloff will be heading to Bulgaria with the coaches and team members to compete in the World Wrestling competition, where he will face off against some of the best opponents the globe has to offer within his weight class. Gehloff's parents will also be there in support as their son takes on one of the biggest challenges in his life.
Gehloff's goals don't end with attempting to obtain a World Medal. He has his eyes set on receiving and accepting a Division One offer to join a college wrestling program. He specifically mentions that he wants to compete in the Big Ten and has a desire to attend the University of Minnesota. For this upcoming school year, he wants to repeat as a state champion in order to win back-to-back state titles.
Gehloff knows he still has a lot of work to do and is always looking to improve on different skills the sport requires. He specifically wants to improve the way he works his feet and turning kids over on top.
Although he has accomplished a lot in his young career and has a long way to go as well, the future remains bright for Mason Gehloff, knowing there is plenty more to come.