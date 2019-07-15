The Waseca Braves baseball team hit the road on Sunday to face Wanamingo, losing 8-3.
Waseca had a combined six hits through the game and Kyle Waugh had three of them. Max Kaplan started for the Braves on the mound and the team combined for five strikeouts while walking two batters. The Braves accumulated four errors during the loss.
"Max Kaplan pitched very well. We have a busy week to finish out the regular season so hopefully we will get things cleaned up and make a nice run at playoff time," coach Tink Larson said.
Wanamingo committed zero errors and had 10 hits on Sunday while combing for seven RBIs. Its pitching staff combined for three strikeouts and two walks.
The Braves next game is at home Wednesday against the Janesville Jays where they are set to begin at 7:30 p.m. The Braves will play again on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Owatonna at the Tink Larson ball park.