The Janesville Jays had their last regular season game on Saturday afternoon at Eagle Lake where they went up against the Expos and lost 7-2.
The Jays struggled offensively throughout and Marshall Miller was the most notable bright spot with two hits. Janesville also featured one newcomer to its team this weekend, and he was able to produce.
"Ricky Johnson played in his first game of the year being home a week from the Air Force and singled," coach Scott Kaminski said. "We really struggled being aggressive at the plate. I think their starter had 15 Ks and seven or eight were looking. We hit him around the last time we played; we just didn't get it done Saturday."
The Jays finished 6-16 on the year and will face No. 2 seed Belle Plaine on Sunday where they look to produce an upset in the River Valley League playoffs. The time is still to be determined.