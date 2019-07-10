Tuesday was the second road game of the week for the Janesville Jays as they headed to Minnesota Lake where they came away with a 3-2 victory against the Minnesota Lake Royals after 13 innings.
Andrew Fisel started on the hill and went for nine innings and Marshall Miller finished the game off following him. The Royals struck first as they put in two runs during the bottom of the fifth, and the Jays responded quickly with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning.
In the top of the 13th, Marshall Miller was able to hit a single to get on base and then Sam Eustice hit a bunt to help advance Miller to second. Miller got himself to third after a wild pitch to home plate. Austin Ellingworth came to the plate and slapped a single to get Miller home and score the go-ahead run to make the score 3-2.
"We made plays. We battled back and answered. You know they scored two in fifth and we scored two in the sixth. we had the don't give up mentality," coach Scott Kaminski said.
The Royals went down one, two and three batters in the bottom of thirteenth to end the game. Miller hit a single and double while Ellingworth contributed three singles of his own to help seal the win for Janesville.
"We have playoffs coming up, so we're in the pitfall between the four and eight seed, so the next few games coming up are pretty critical," coach Scott Kaminski said.
Janesville is now 6-8 in league play following the win and will face off against the Cleveland Spiders on Thursday at Le Center. The Jays remaining schedule:
Saturday July 13th vs. Morristown Morries at home at 2 p.m.
Sunday July 14th vs. Waterville Indians at home at 2 p.m.
Wednesday July 17th vs. Waseca Braves at Tink Larson field at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday July 20th vs. Eagle Lake Expos at Eagle Lake at 3 p.m.
The playoff schedule is still to be determined.