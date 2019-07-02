Sydney Piras embarked on the biggest adventure of her life Monday morning, June 10, and will be living it for seven straight weeks as she headed to the other side of the world. She has never left the country, except for Canada, but is now in France to work for FIFA at the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Piras is a guidance counselor at Waseca Junior Senior High School, where she commutes back and forth every day from the Twin Cities. She says she enjoys the drive everyday and that it helps to prepare her to start and wind down on the way home. She enjoys helping kids with their college and career planning along with any emotional or social support they may need on a daily basis.
But as much as she enjoys her day job helping these kids, she has a passion for soccer which began at an early age.
Passion
Prior Lake High School was the place Piras excelled as a four-year varsity player and where the overflowing love of the game filled her. After becoming the girls soccer coach for three years at Waseca alongside her counselor job, her alma mater came calling and asked if she would be interested in filling the position of the women's varsity head coach there.
Not only did she take the job but she made a couple personal sacrifices to ensure that she was able to do the job properly and efficiently. Piras wakes up earlier than normal during the soccer season and heads to Waseca early to get her work done.
She skips her lunch break to continue work and then scoots off early in order to make it back in time to the Twin Cities to conduct her team's practice. Piras also spends her time attending Minnesota United FC soccer games where she has held season tickets the last couple of seasons.
New venture
While waiting at the O'Hare airport in Chicago during June of 2018, Piras was scrolling aimlessly through social media where she ran across an opportunity from FIFA that featured different employment openings. She applied for one, on the spot, through her phone; FIFA was looking for volunteers to help run the Women's World Cup in the summer of 2019.
Piras was traveling in Texas a couple weeks later visiting her cousin when she got a phone call from France. A FIFA representative was on the other line, asking whether she wanted to interview to become a volunteer. After figuring out a convenient time between the seven-hour difference from the U.S. to France, they set up an interview in the following couple days. Piras sat and did the interview in her cousin's office right there in Texas and then found she would have to endure a long wait to find out whether or not she would get the position.
"I did not hear back until later December or early January, it was a fun little waiting game while they figured out who was going where," Piras said.
She ended up getting the call from FIFA where they told her she would be flying into Paris and that her host city would be in Reimes, France which is a 40-minute train ride into the City of Lights. Piras hopped aboard a flight on Monday of the week of the World Cup opener where she received her accreditation from FIFA on Tuesday and trained on Wednesday and Thursday.
Opening game
Piras got the distinct privilege out of hundreds of volunteers to work the opening game of the World Cup, where the host county of France took on South Korea. Piras explained that her tasks varied per game and she took care of things such as making sure the players had their proper equipment in the locker room or that the all the jerseys were all neatly hung up.
Piras would not be hanging around for long though, as FIFA made arrangements to send her back to Reimes following her post-game duties where she would take a train and arrive back in her host city around 2 a.m.
Piras is not only working the World Cup, but is going as a spectator, as well, which is no surprise being the avid soccer fan that she is. This is not her first rodeo in the World Cup, as she was also a spectator at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.
Her goal is to attend the semifinal and final games after she makes a little detour prior.
Piras is scheduled to be working during the group stages of the World Cup and then she will be visiting Ireland to do some sightseeing. She heads back to Leon after a week with a friend of hers where she hopes she will be able to see either Australian forward Sam Kerr or USA forward Tobin Heath in action, a couple of her favorite players.
The adventures for Piras will continue following the World Cup as she takes advantage of her time abroad. She will experience what Switzerland and Italy have to offer and will return to her home of Minnesota on July 20.
She will return to her job as Waseca High School's guidance counselor and of her post as a high school soccer coach, but as she tastes her first experiences away from North America, the cogs in Piras' head may already be in motion on where her next adventure may await.