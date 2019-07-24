Waseca VFW kicked off its division tournament on Sunday with a 7-0 win over Stewartville in the first game of the day. The Bluejays, though, were then beaten back by a strong Austin team.
Stewartville pulled a pitching change in the sixth inning, but Waseca was able to take advantage of multiple miscues and was walked several times. Waseca pitcher Matt Seberson was a key part of the teams win as he threw a complete game shut out to help secure the win.
Waseca advanced to the next round in the winners bracket to face Austin where it was defeated 10-6 in six innings. Zach Hoehn started on the mound in the loss.
"In game one we had an excellent pitching performance from Matt Seberson, no errors, and six hits in the 7-0 shutout. Game two did not go as well. Walks, eight errors and only one hit proved to be the difference in a 10-0 loss," coach Jeff Fitzsimmons said.
Monday
Waseca dropped down in the losers bracket following their loss to Austin where they played Mantorville and won 12-4.
Zach Hoehn started on the mound and was relieved by Carter McQuery in the fourth inning, and he was able to shut down Mantorville the rest of the way. They were able to score one run in the second inning and three in the third but could not get anything going after that.
Waseca had 10 hits in the game and scored nine runs in the bottom of the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth. Zander Fitzsimmons had two doubles to help the offense. Ty Below and Hoehn each had a double as well, and then Dravyn Spiese, Mason DeKruif, Matt Seberson and Carter McQuery each had a single in the win.
Waseca advanced to face Austin where they would have to win twice to win it all, but fell short in the first game, losing 14-7.
Austin scored two in the first inning, went on a six-run spurt in the third and then another four in the fourth. They capped off the win with two more runs in the sixth.
Waseca was able to score two runs in the second inning, three in the third and a lone run in the fourth and seventh inning. The team was able to put together 11 hits in the game. Hoehn had two doubles and Ty Below had a double of his own. Brody Wirtz had three singles and Dravyn Spiese had two singles as well. Jarrtt Alschlager, Carter McQuery and Zander Fitzsimmons each had a single as they fell short to end their season.
"They played very well in both games. Hitting the ball, not making errors, working hard, competing until the last out. They gave a tough Austin team a run for their money in game two. With four games in two days, our pitchers had to throw a lot of pitches in a short time frame, with really no rest. That is a lot to ask. They all pitched well, we were just out of steam by the end of the last game. Most importantly, they were having fun playing baseball," Fitzsimmons said.