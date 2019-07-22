It was a road loss for the Waseca Braves on Sunday evening as they fell in their second game of the weekend against Rochester 9-6.
"We were missing half a dozen players and still gave them a very good game. It was just one bad inning that cost us. Other than the one bad inning, both Erik Simmons and Cam Madsen pitched very well and Kyle Waugh had a long home run," coach Tink Larson said.
Cody Ulfers also pitched in offensively and had three of the Braves 10 hits. Waseca committed four errors and had six strikeouts in the loss. Waseca also walked three batters in the game and totaled four RBIs.
Rochester combined for six RBIs and three strikeouts. The team also had two errors and three doubles as well.
The Braves are 2-17 on the season following the loss. Their game against Dodge County has been postponed. A make up date is still to be determined.