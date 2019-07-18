A Wednesday evening game turned into a late night (or early morning) showdown, as the Waseca Braves hosted the Janesville Jays at Tink Larson field. The Jays came away with a 13-10 win after 14 innings of play.
It was a nice win for the Jays, coach Scott Kaminski said.
"Myself and Bryan Murphy grew up in Waseca and played for the Braves years ago," he said. "So, it was fun getting back on the field we played at in high school and summer ball. Again, we were limited in players but we managed to throw strikes and hit the ball. We were pretty solid in the field, not committing too many errors and taking advantage of Waseca's mistakes."
For the Braves, it was another case of coming up just short.
"It was a marathon. Janesville came up with some key plays and key hits," said Waseca coach Blake Nelson. "We made some errors and some mistakes that hurt us and took away a few opportunities away from winning the ball game."
Cam Madsen started on the mound for Waseca and the team was up 2-1 through two innings. The Jays took the lead in the top of the third after Ben Ellingworth led off with a single to center field. Dylan Tomlinson was walked and Brett Taylor hit a single to right field to load the bases. Chad Guse hit a single to left field to knock in Ellingworth and Tomlinson to make the score 3-2. Austin Ellingworth then flew out to end the inning.
The Jays' Bryan Murphy was walked to start the top of the fourth and advanced to third after back-to-back singles from Tomlinson and Ben Ellingworth. Max Kaplan came in to replace Madsen on the mound after the bases were loaded to face Taylor. Taylor hit a foul ball that was caught for the first out of the inning but Murphy tagged up and scored to make the score 4-2. Miller flew out to left field for the second out and Guse grounded out to end the inning.
A pitching battled ensued for the next two innings until the bottom of the sixth when Hunter Frerichs, of Waseca, led off with a single to right field. Frerichs stole second but it didn't matter after Sheldan Gant smacked a rocket to left field to tie the game at four apiece. Waugh struck out and then Jake Walter and Scott Hansen both flew out to end the inning.
"I think we hit the long ball well, and we've been clutch in certain times, but not clutch in little moments," said Walter after the game.
In the bottom of the seventh, Kelvin Nelson lead off and grounded out. Designated hitter Jack Paczkowski hit an infield base hit and then Uriah Possin bunted down the right field line and was able to reach first safely. Ulfers hit a ground ball that helped score Paczkowski to give Waseca a 5-4 lead.
Janesville responded quickly in the top of the eighth, though, after back-to-back singles from Murphy and Tomlinson. Miller hit a single to center and Tomlinson was able to score to tie the game at five apiece. Guse struck out to end the inning.
Neither team could get anything going in the ninth inning, but Janesville was the first to strike in extra innings. Ben Ellingworth recorded a base hit and then stole second. Taylor and Miller proceeded to hit back-to-back doubles to make the score 7-5 going into the bottom of the 10th.
Ulfers led off the bottom half for Waseca and was walked. Miller hit a single to center and then Gant was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Waugh was hit by a pitch as well, and Waseca scored to make it 7-6. Scott Hansen then hit a sacrifice fly to left field, and Frerichs was able to score to tie the game. Gant lead off his base too far and was thrown out at second to end the inning.
Frerichs entered the game in the top of the 11th and calmly got the Braves out of a jam to end the inning after Janesville had loaded the bases. The tie didn't last for long though, as Miller and Sam Eustice were walked in the top of the 12th and Tristan Kroll hit a single to left field to score Miller. Austin Ellingworth struck out to end the inning with an 8-7 Janesville lead.
The Braves had their backs against the wall again and Frerichs came up clutch after he belted a homer to left field to tie the game at 8 apiece. Two more innings went by until the top of the 14th when Possin came in to replace Madsen on the hill.
Eustice and Kroll were walked to put runners on first and second and after a wild pitch got past Walters at home, he threw it over Possin's head who came to cover home plate and both runners were able to score. After a couple more walks and another wild pitch, Austin Ellingworth and Murphy were able to score. The Jays ended the inning up 13-8 going into the bottom of the 14th.
Waseca threatened to rally once again in the bottom of the 14th. Gant and Waugh both flew out to begin the top of the 14th, but Walters singled to right field and Madsen was walked. After both players stole to advance bases, Nelson hit a double deep to right field to score both runners and make the score 13-10.
The game ended, though, when Kruger grounded out to second.