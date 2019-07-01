The VFW Waseca boys team took a loss Saturday against the Rochester Rockets 9-6.
Matt Seberson started on the hill and pitched through four innings and then Jacob Platte came in for a third of an inning. Dravyn Spiese pitched for two innings following that and then Jarret Aschlager came in to finish off the game.
Waseca started off quickly by putting in two runs in the first and three more in the fourth to jump out to a 5-0 lead. The Rockets responded in the top of the third with a single run and then another three runs in the fourth inning. They were able to score two more in the fifth inning to take a 6-5 lead. Waseca responded in the following inning.
"The boys came right back in the bottom of the fifth and scored a run to tie it 6-6, so I was happy to see that they didn't just pack up and go home," coach Jay Herman said.
Rochester put the nail in the coffin during the top of the eighth, as it shuttled three runners toward home plate to gain a 9-6 lead. Waseca's pitching staff struggled with finding the strike zone and walked batters consistently throughout the game.
"We walked a lot. Thirteen walks in eight innings will kill you," Herman said.
The team is now 7-4 following this loss and will hit the road on Saturday to play in a doubleheader against Stewartville that is set to begin at 11 a.m. The team's remaining schedule:
Wednesday July 10 Austin Home 5:00
Tuesday July 16 Rochester Knights Away 5:00
Saturday June 22 Rochester Spartans Away 11:00
Saturday June 22 Rochester Spartans Away 1:00