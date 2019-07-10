The Janesville Jays hit the road on Sunday to face off against the Wells Wildcats where they came away with a 14-10 win.
Ben Ellingworth started on the mound for the Jays and went four innings until his elbow was hit by a pitch. Walker Miller came in for him and pitched through the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Chad Guse came in for relief and was able to help hold the Wildcats offense to finish off the game.
Top performers for the Jays included Alex Kjolstad, Austin Ellingworth and Marshall Miller. Kjolstad contributed three hits and two runs, as did Ellingworth, while Miller put up the inverse, two hits and three runs.
Janesville scored two runs in the first inning and put a lone run on the board in both the fourth and fifth innings. The team put together four more runs in the sixth and another single run in the top of the seventh. The Jays punched in three more in the eight and two in the ninth to complete the victory over Wells.