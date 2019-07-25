The annual Bluejay Blitz camp took place this week at the Waseca Senior High practice fields where grades three through 12 participated, learning the game of football and honing their skills.
The camp is put together through community education and varsity head coach Brad Wendland has been helping since 2006. In this year's camp, the younger grades began their sessions earlier in the evening and it went down the line by age.
"We have a total of 50 players in the seventh, eighth and ninth grade attending the camp. Those numbers are very good. After the younger kids get done, the sophomores, juniors and seniors come in and we work with them," coach Brad Wendland said.
While the elementary kids are still learning the fundamentals of the game, the middle school and high school boys were practicing different game plays throughout the week, as well as learning what type of positions fit them best.
"They learn these skills and techniques that we use here firsthand from the coaches who teach it and the players who have done it. They will use the skills through their career as a Bluejay," Wendland said.
The camp also gives the kids an opportunity to bond with each other, as well as create chemistry they can use on and off the field going forward.
"The message we hope they take from this camp is that Waseca is a great place to play football. We have coaches that care, want to teach, and want each kid to be successful. We have a great fan base. We hope their best memories are made as a team on the football field," coach Chris Ahlshlager said.
The camp ran Monday through Friday and it also gives the older kids a chance to correct some parts of their game that they saw on film from their camp earlier this summer. This camp gives them a time to mesh things together and be more prepared once fall practices and then the season comes around.
"Brad has everything organized, and he makes it easy for the coaches to be successful at their position groups. The kids were fantastic. They listened, learned and got a lot better," Ahlshlager said.