The Janesville Jays were knocked into the losers bracket after dropping their playoff opener on Monday evening, as they traveled to Belle Plaine and went down 9-2.
"We started well, we got nine hits. It was nice to put some good swings on the ball and hit the ball and all that. We struggled with making the plays; we had a couple big errors in the beginning that cost us some runs and put us down right away," coach Scott Kaminski said.
Ross Buttleman started on the hill for Janesville and was replaced in the bottom of the fifth by Marshall Miller. In the bottom of the second inning, the Tigers were able to load the bases up and then scored a run after the Jays dropped a fly ball in right field.
Derek Dahlke followed up with a single to right field that scored in two more runs and made the score 4-1. Nathan Herman then struck out to end the inning. Janesville scored a lone run in the top of the third to make the score 4-2 but left runners on first and third base after Kaminski flew out to center, and Eustice struck out to end the inning.
Buttleman was walked to begin the top of the fourth and then a single to center put runners on first and second for the Jays. That is all the team could muster up offensively, though, as Dylan Tomlinson struck out to end the inning.
Josh Terrio led off with a double to left for the Tigers to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. Jared Miller hit a single to right field that scored in Terrio and Tyler O'Brien hit a double to left field to score in Miller which made the score 6-2. Luke Narveson got a base hit but got gunned down at home plate after a triple from Brody Curtiss. The Tigers were able to slip one more run to make the score 7-2 and the inning ended after Dahlke struck out and Herman got caught attempting to steal second.
Jake Mercado led off the bottom of the sixth with a lead off single and Pat Schultz hit a single to right field. Schultz stole second and Terrio hit a single to left field to score Mercado and make the score 8-2. Tyler O'Brien struck out to end the inning for the Tigers.
Tristan Kroll struck out to begin the seventh, but Tomlinson struck a single to center and Bryan Murphy got a base hit as well. Miller had a single to center following that to load the bases. But the next two Jays batters struck out to end the inning. In the top of the ninth, Miller and Tomlinson both struck out to begin the inning and Brett Taylor flew out to left field to close out the game.
The Jays drop down to the losers bracket now and will hit the road to face Le Sueur on Saturday, where the start of the ball game is still to be determined.
"We feel good about going into Le Sueur; we can compete with them. Hopefully we get some more guys back, some starters that were not here and go from there," Kaminski said.