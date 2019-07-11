Malik Willingham was scrolling through Facebook when a petition bearing his name popped up on the screen. His eyes widened a bit as he started to read what it had to say. The headline said, "Change Clear Lake Parks Basketball Court to 'Willingham Court.'"
Almost immediately after seeing it online, his phone began to buzz with texts from friends and family asking him if he had seen petition. It meant a lot to Willingham, a 2019 Waseca Senior High School graduate who made his mark on the basketball program, leading state teams and breaking individual records.
A local Waseca resident began the petition with the intent to send it over to the City Council after enough people had officially signed it online. Some of the online feedback on why people signed it is a true testament to how important Willingham was to Waseca basketball.
One commenter said "I'm signing because it was an absolute joy watching him play his high school career and he deserves that." Another resident added, "Malik is a symbol of excellence in the community, he is a role model and a leader for many." and another,"Absolutely the greatest basketball player to ever come out of Waseca high school and he has played at the court since forever."
It took years of sweat from running up and down basketball courts, including the Clear Lake court, a wide range of emotions and hard work for this potential change to even be possible, so let's start from the beginning with Malik's story.
Early days
He started out as a toddler, as many hoopers do, with a plastic hoop his mom set up for him and enjoyed the pure elation the game can give someone from a young age. That elation continued through his AAU years as he grew older and eventually started his journey as a Bluejay at Waseca Junior Senior High School.
It was at Clear Lake Park, though, practicing day and night as a youngster, that helped him realize his intense love for the game of basketball.
"I made a lot of friends there, a lot of people helped motivate me there from when I was a kid. I appreciate everyone around me from Clear to now," Willingham said
Willingham was able to join the varsity team as a 14-year-old, due to his sheer talent with the ball, but at that time, his skills weren't strong enough to become the player he turned into at the end of his high school career. Willingham looked up to specific guys on the team, mainly Nick Dufault, who he credits with helping him earn the success he has had up until this point in life. Willingham also admits that he looked up to Dufault in other areas.
"Off the court, yeah, I would hangout with him and he would show me the way about life, not just basketball. I would just learn from him when I hung out with him, like body language and stuff. I just look up to him," Willingham said.
Willingham gives credit to others, too, such as his mom and the rest of his family for helping guide him to be the best he can be.
"If i did something wrong, they would always tell me. They led me the right way and helped me stay out of trouble," Willingham said.
Successes
As he looks back on his four years at Waseca Senior High, Willingham said the highlight of his career was helping his team get to the state finals. This sits at the front of his mind, not only because they were in the championship game, but because he enjoyed the experience of having the whole town there to support the team. He was able to see his family and friends in the crowd supporting what he loves to do most.
According to Waseca varsity coach Seth Anderson, Willingham was crucial to the Bluejays' success, not just because he was a star player, but because he was a model teammate.
"He's just one of those kids that is good at whatever he puts time into," Anderson said. "He's just a natural athlete. He's got a personality that is very contagious and he's got a joy for life."
Before moving on to the college game, though, Willingham helped give the Waseca basketball program some major exposure, leading the team to the state finals. And he also cemented his own name in Waseca basketball history, as he became the all-time leading scorer in the school's history with over 2,000 points.
"I think there is definitely an expectation that Malik set the bar for. How he works in practice and basically the type of player and the type of work ethic we are looking for in the gym," Activities Director Joe Hedavare said. "There's always been an expectation with our tradition of basketball history that we have had in our school and in our community, but it's been a while since we have had a run like we had in the state tournament. So Malik just reminded everyone of that work ethic and that expectation that we should be working like this in the gym and really kind of just helped put Waseca basketball back on the map."
Next steps
With his type of talent, the college offers were coming in before graduation for Willingham. Schools all over Minnesota, such as Concordia University, St. Cloud State University, Bemidji State University, Minnesota State University, Mankato, and others out of state, all wanted him as part of their basketball programs.
Willingham stuck to his roots. Deciding he wanted his friends and family to continue to be able to see him play, he set his sights on becoming a Maverick in Mankato. This coming season, his goals include not having to red-shirt and positively contributing to the team in any way he can.
"Him being able to earn a scholarship to play basketball at MNSU next year is one of his dreams come true," Anderson said. I think that style of play is going to fit his game really well. He's going to be able to play in an uptempo offense where guards have an opportunity to make plays. I couldn't be more happy for him that he's going to be able to play close to home."
He's already been on the hustle this summer, as he's been down at the Minnesota State basketball court practicing and gearing up for the upcoming season.
Willingham will be remembered in town by those who saw him perform, and that's clear seeing the petition that over 300 people have signed, hoping to help solidify his legacy. He is still pleasantly surprised that some in town want to make this happen.
He's been hooping and running around that park since he was a kid and seeing this potential change hits the core of him. What makes him happier is seeing younger residents enjoying the park and specifically playing pickup games on the court that helped grow him into the player he is today.
"I was blown away. It's just cool seeing that. I never thought this could happen. I hope it does. It's cool to see all the support from people in Waseca," Willingham said.
Regardless of whether the court is renamed after Willingham, he has already placed himself in the record books and people's memories here in Waseca for a long time to come.