The Waseca Legion baseball squad hosted Fairmont in a doubleheader on Tuesday evening at the Tink and was interrupted by the rain
"We didn't do much well today. Jacob Miller threw well. He pitched a good game. We had a lot of errors and very few hits. They hit very well. We have to cut down on errors and get our bats going, so we can score some runs," coach Jeff Fitzsimmons said.
The Bluejays lost the first game by a score of 9-0, while the second game was suspended in the top of the seventh with Fairmont up 6-2.
In the first game, Waseca struggled to get the bats rolling and had only one hit until the bottom of the fifth inning when Zach Hoehn led off with a single to left field that slipped past the third baseman. Tyler Klinger came up to the plate next and had an infield base hit to put runners on first and second for Waseca. Marcus Priebe then hit it hard to third base but Fairmont fielded the ball and had a force out at third on Hoehn. Gavin McGowan struck out and Zander Fitzsimmons flew out in the infield to end the inning.
Jacob Miller started on the mound for Waseca and managed to keep things close much of the way, but things began to get out of hand for the team in the top of the sixth inning. Fairmont wasted no time and came up with back-to-back singles to lead off. Fairmont had runners on first and second but were able to advance both runners to second and third after a low throw to Justin Azure at third base just got past him.
Fairmont came up with another single that slipped through to center field scoring both runners to make the score 8-0 with two outs on the board. The team smacked a single to right field and the speedy runner on first was able to make it all the way around the bases and score after a close play at home plate. The batter, though, got caught watching the play at home plate and after a late start from first base, Waseca was able to gun him down at second base to end the inning down 9-0.
Waseca led off the bottom of the sixth with a single to left field for their fourth hit of the game and Riley Sylvester struck out at the next at-bat. Justin Azure followed up with a fly ball that went behind home plate and was caught by the catcher for the second out of the inning. Payton Gehloff hit a single to left field to put runners on first and third for Waseca after a stolen base. Hoehn was then hit by a pitch to load up the bases, but Waseca left those potential runs on the bags after Klinger struck out to end the inning.
Priebe led the bottom of the seventh off to begin Waseca's last ditch effort to come back but was thrown out at first after a hard hit in the infield. McGowan was able to reach first after being hit by a pitch and then Fitzsimmons was walked to put runners on first and second. After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Riley Sylvester was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Waseca. Azure came up to the plate in hopes to help start jump start a late game rally but he struck out to end the game with a final score of 9-0.
In the second game of the evening, Waseca was down 6-2 going into the top of the seventh. The team scored six runs in the top of the seventh and were still batting when the game was delayed because of the weather. The game ended up being suspended with Waseca down 6-2, because Fairmont, being the home team in the second game, did not get its opportunity to bat and end the inning. The game will not be made up and will finish as a suspended game.
Waseca will play in its last game away at New Ulm on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. This will be the team's final game of the summer as it is not eligible to qualify for the post season.