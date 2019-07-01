The Braves faced Austin twice in two days this weekend as one of them was scheduled as a makeup game. They lost by double digits on Saturday at Austin 12-1.
It was a 1-1 game until the bottom of the fourth when Austin started to pound the bats and ripped off twelve straight runs to gain a lead.
"Sheldan Gant pitched well until he tired in the fourth from the heat," coach Tink Larson said.
Kyle Waugh came in for relief and pitched three solid innings. Austin was in for a surprise during the bottom of the seventh as 77-year old Tink Larson came into the game and pitched against the last two batters of the game. One batter was able to get a hit and the other popped out to end the game.
Waseca is 2-8 following their two games this weekend and now was a week off until their next game. The teams remaining schedule is listed below:
Sunday July 7 Stewartville Away 2:00
Wednesday July 10 Wanamingo Home 7:30
Sunday July 14 Wanamingo Away 2:00
Wednesday July 17 Janesville Home 7:30
Friday July 19 Owatonna Home 7:30
Sunday July 21 Rochester Away 2:00