The U18 Waseca boys soccer team played in their state qualifying game on Tuesday evening at Northeast park where they faced off against Chaska-Chanhassen. The game ended in a weather delay and did not meet the MYSA rules for a complete game which means it will be rescheduled for a later date.
The Bluejays controlled much of the first half and were up 4-0 before the referees called the game. Coach Terry Nafe was still proud of the way the boys performed even though the end result from Tuesday will not count.
He saw room for improvement, though.
"We're playing down to our opposition a little bit, playing slower. We're passing the ball pretty good and doing the best we can," Nafe said. "We spaced pretty well when we had possession so we had options to pass too."
The time and date for the rescheduled game is still to be determined.