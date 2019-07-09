It has been a tough go around for the Waseca Braves this summer overall, and they slipped again on Sunday, as they lost back-to-back games against Pine Island and Stewartville in Stewartville.
The team played against Pine Island in the first game where it let up five runs early on after just two hits. The boys battled back and were able to capitalize with some runs of their own but eventually lost 10-4. Waseca strung together seven hits altogether and the pitching staff came up with seven strikeouts in the loss.
"Uriah Possin pitched seven good innings in relief," coach Tink Larson said.
Waseca faced off against Stewartville in the second game and lost in a nail bitter that went into extra innings by a score of 4-3.
The Braves had a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the ninth, but after an error and a walk started the inning, Stewartville was able to come back and tie the ball game at three runs apiece. The game headed to extras where Stewartville was able to squeak out the win after 11 innings.
"Cam Madsen pitched the best game I've ever seen him pitch. He shut out the league leaders for seven innings before departing the mound in the eighth inning," Larson said. "In some respects, we were fortunate to go extra innings as Stewartville stranded 20 runners as opposed to the seven that we stranded."
The Braves are 2-12 following their doubleheader and will host Wanamingo at home on Wednesday night where Fox 9 News will be covering the game, as part of its town ball series, at 7:30 p.m. The evening starts at 5 p.m. with the Waseca VFW baseball team playing just after 5 p.m. Before that game, VFW members, former Braves players and local youth baseball players will be recognized.
The Braves remaining schedule:
Sunday July 14 Wanamingo Away 2:00
Wednesday July 17 Janesville Home 7:30
Friday July 19 Owatonna Home 7:30
Saturday July 20 Dodge County Home 6:00
Sunday July 21 Rochester Away 2:00