There is plenty of baseball left in the Waseca area this summer. Below are the remaining regular season schedules for the Waseca Legion, Waseca VFW, Waseca Braves and the Janesville Jays. Any playoff schedules are still yet to be determined.
Waseca Legion
Thursday July 11 St. Peter Home 7:00
Monday July 15 Fairmont Home 5:00
Monday July 15 Fairmont Home 7:00
Waseca VFW
Sunday June 30 Rochester Stars Away 3:00
Sunday June 30 Rochester Stars Away 5:00
Saturday July 6 Stewartville Away 11:00
Saturday July 6 Stewartville Away 1:00
Wednesday July 10 Austin Home 5:00
Tuesday July 16 Rochester Knights Away 5:00
Saturday June 22 Rochester Spartans Away 11:00
Saturday June 22 Rochester Spartans Away 1:00
Waseca Braves
Sunday July 7 Pine Island Away 2:00
Sunday July 7 Stewartville Away 7:00
Wednesday July 10 Wanamingo Home 7:30
Sunday July 14 Wanamingo Away 2:00
Wednesday July 17 Janesville Home 7:30
Friday July 19 Owatonna Home 7:30
Saturday July 20 Dodge County Home 6:00
Sunday July 21 Rochester Away 2:00
Janesville Jays
Sunday July 7 Wells Wildcats 2:00
Tuesday July 9 Minnesota Lake Royals 7:30
Wednesday July 10 Cleveland Spiders LeCenter 7:30
Saturday July 13 Morristown Morries Janesville 2:00
Sunday July 14 Waterville Indians Janesville 2:00
Wednesday July 17 Waseca Braves Waseca 7:30
Saturday July 20 Eagle Lake Expos Eagle Lake 3:00