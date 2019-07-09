The VFW Waseca baseball team hit the road on Saturday and split two games, including a 6-3 win over Stewartville and a 8-7 loss against the Rochester Stars.
Zach Hoehn started on the hill against Stewartville and went for three innings until Mason Dekruif came in and pitched the following two innings. Dravyn Spiese pitched for a lone inning and Carter McQuery shut the door in the seventh.
"The boys played well from beginning to end. All 13 kids played and all 13 kids contributed to the win," coach Jay Herman said.
McQuery rolled over from relieving in the first game to starting in the second against the Rochester Stars. He pitched for three innings until Mason Dekruif and Ty Below each went for an inning. Johnny Robbins also went for one inning in the loss.
Although the Stars rosters shows talent across the board, Waseca was able to hang around throughout the game. Rochester went up 8-2 but Waseca scored five runs in the top of the seventh as the Stars tried out three different pitchers in order to stop the Waseca rally. Buck Kuhns almost slipped a hit through, which would have helped tie the game, but the Stars made a play, and the Braves fell just short of completely the comeback.
"Although it was a long day of baseball, I was proud of the boys effort," Herman said.
The VFW squad will host Austin at home on Wednesday evening where they will face off at 5 p.m. The team's remaining regular season summer schedule:
Tuesday July 16 Rochester Knights Away 5:00
Saturday June 22 Rochester Spartans Away 11:00
Saturday June 22 Rochester Spartans Away 1:00