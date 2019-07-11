The VFW baseball were beaten Wednesday evening against Austin, losing 10-1 at the Tink Larson Community Field. The game was covered by Fox 9 as part of its town ball series across Minnesota.
“Matt Seberson started on the mound and pitched four innings, with five runs, three walks, three strikeouts and eight hits. Lots of distractions with TV cameras and drones flying over the field but it was a fun and memorable experience for the boys. We’re looking forward to playing good baseball in the our last two league games,” coach Jay Herman.
Austin had consistent offense to begin the game and scored a single run in each of the first three innings. Waseca scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the second and struggled offensively from there on out.
In the top of the fourth inning, Austin hit a single to left field and then a double to right field to put runners on second and third base. The next batter came up with a triple to score in both runners and make the score 5-1.
The top of the fifth inning is where Austin ran away with the game and never looked back. They began with a pair of singles to put runners on first and second base. Waseca walked the next batter to load the base and then struck out the following batter to collect two outs.
Austin followed up with an infield line drive and then after a couple poor throws Waseca allowed two runners to score to make the score 7-1. After another steal, a wild pitch to home plate and two singles Austin pushed out their lead to 10-1 to seal the deal.
Waseca will hit the road next Tuesday to play the Rochester Knights at 5 p.m. The teams last regular season game will be played on the road next Wednesday against the Rochester Spartans at 11 a.m.