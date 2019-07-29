It was a disappointing but hard fought end to the season for the Waseca Braves as they fell in back-to-back games against Wanamingo over the weekend.
The Braves traveled to Cannon Falls on Friday evening where they lost 13-1. A home game Saturday was a more tightly contested, but Wanamingo eventually prevailed 4-1.
"We ended up really strong. We got a really nice pitching performance from Cam. He threw well. We made a few both physical and mental mistakes early on that put us behind and then we had base runners in scoring position a couple times," coach Blake Nelson said. "A key hit here or there and we have got the lead instead of playing from behind. All in all, we looked really good tonight, we played well. Hopefully everybody continues to mature and get better through the offseason."
In game one, Max Kaplan started on the mound and went all seven innings in the loss. Wanamingo knocked two home runs among its 12 hits overall; the team also committed zero errors.
The Braves showed some fight on Saturday night as they returned home from the rout. Cam Madsen began on the hill but Wanamingo took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Waseca tried to get things going in the bottom of the second after Kyle Waugh led off with a base hit and then Eric Simmons followed up with a single that slipped into left field. Scott Hanson had a sacrifice ground out that advanced the runner but both Jacob Walter and Max Kaplan flew out to end the inning.
In the top of the third, Sam Roosen hit a fly ball in the infield that Waseca dropped and he was able to reach first safely. Wanamingo followed up with a double deep to left field and scored in Roosen to take a 3-0 lead. Wanamingo was able to get runners on first and second after that but after a flyout from Sean Wingfield and a strikeout from Peder Swiggum the inning ended.
Waseca showed life in the bottom of the third after Kelvin Nelson was walked to get on base and Uriah Possin hit a single to left field. Hunter Frerichs smacked a double to left field that scored in Nelson. Possin was on third with Waugh up to bat but could not get anything going. Simmons had a soft hit in the infield that was caught to end the inning.
Waseca had another opportunity in the bottom of the fourth to score with Walter on third and Paczkowski on first, but Kaplan and Nelson both flew out to end the inning, leaving potential scores on base. Wanamingo was able to slip in one more run in the top of the seventh to make it a 4-1 game that ended up being the final score to closeout the Braves season.
"I'd say my favorite memory was having all the young guys step up in certain situations throughout the year," Blake Nelson said. "I know at the very beginning of the year we were kind of getting to feel things out a little bit, but as the season went on, it got a little bit more confident and we made some plays. It'll be fun to look forward to next year and who comes back and build off of this year."