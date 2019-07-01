The Waterville Indians passed a trio of tests at their two-day home Wet Willy Invite tournament to extend their win streak to 19.
Waterville (19-1) beat the Cannon Falls Bears (7-13) 2-0 Saturday afternoon and followed with two more Sunday matinee wins 7-6 vs. Baseball 365 (4-13) and 7-1 vs. the Union Hill Bulldogs (6-15).
All games were seven innings.
Dalton Grose pitched a complete game shutout with three hits (all singles) allowed. Nate Lee led seven Indians to hit safely with two hits. Tom Gannon and Ben Boran doubled for the team’s extra-base hits.
Luke Winchell threw six innings for the Bears. He allowed a run in the third and sixth inning.
Waterville picked up its first win over a Class A squad by beating Baseball 365.
365 scored four in the top of the first and led until Waterville scored three in the sixth to tie it up.
Waterville again came back from down one in extras in the ninth. Riley Schultz singled with no outs to drive in Boran and Gannon Walked with the bases loaded and one out for the walk-off win.
Schultz, Grose and Ty Kaus each had two hits. Kaus had three RBIs.
Bladyn Bartelt pitched all nine innings. In 115 pitches he allowed five earned runs and struck out nine while walking three.
Prior to the weekend, the Indians hadn’t been in a game decided by fewer than four runs.
They could finally breathe easier in the tournament’s final game. The Indians scored one in the first, three in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth to take a 7-0 lead.
Gannon became the third Waterville pitcher to toss a complete game. His one run allowed was unearned. He was efficient, needing just 88 pitches and collecting three strikeouts.
Kaus, Sam Stier, Boran and Lee each had two hits.
Waterville hosts the Prior Lake Mudcats (10-9) 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in another non-league game.