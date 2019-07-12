The Waseca Legion baseball squad was able to celebrate a come from behind walk-off win on Thursday night at its home field against St. Peter with a 4-3 victory.
"It's good to see these kids get a win. They are starting to learn how to play baseball. They are making the plays. They are backing each other up. They are getting hits, pitching well. It's all coming together. They played fantastic tonight. It was fun to see," coach Jeff Fitzsimmons said after the game.
St. Peter was up 1-0 after the first three innings of play off of just two hits and was able to score again in the top of the fourth after ripping off three singles which led to one run after a bad fielding error by Waseca.
Waseca struggled offensively for much of the game with a few players able to reach first base but no one being able to do much after that. In the top of the fifth inning, St. Peter was able to score again after a single to start things off and a stolen base got the runner to second. After a walk and another base hit, St. Peter scored in a runner to make the score 3-0.
Waseca tried to respond in the bottom of the fifth after a base hit from Zander Fitzsimmons, but after a strikeout from Zach Hoehn and a ground out from Riley Sylvester, the inning ended.
Waseca finally got things going in the bottom of the sixth after St. Peter had already recorded two outs. Tyler Klinger smacked a single and then Marcus Priebe was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base. Zach Hoehn had a key hit to begin the rally and launched a deep triple to center field that ran in Klinger and Priebe to make the score 3-2. Jacob Miler was up to bat next and hit a double to center that scored in Hoehn to tie the game up at three apiece. Fitzsimmons came to bat next and flew out to end the inning.
Waseca shut down St. Peter quickly in the top of the seventh and came back firing in the bottom of the inning. The team led off with a base hit and then stole second quickly after. Riley Sylvester was walked to put runners on first and second with Justin Azure up to bat. Azure was the hero of the night after he got wood on the ball and launched a deep walk-off hit to left field to help secure Waseca's 4-3 victory.
"They did everything well tonight. They made some fantastic plays in the field. They hit the ball, threw a lot of strikes and that's what you need to do to win baseball games," Fitzsimmons said.
The team's remaining regular season schedule:
Monday July 15 Fairmont Home 5:00
Monday July 15 Fairmont Home 7:00
Wednesday July 17 New Ulm Gold Away 7:30