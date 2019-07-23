It became a long night on Friday evening, as Owatonna came to visit Tink Larson Field and helped put on an offensive highlight reel.
The game went nearly four hours, and Owatonna pulled out a 22-13 victory after the bats got going all game. The two teams combined for 35 runs, 32 hits, 27 walks, 11 hit batters and 37 runners left on base.
"Our pitchers walked 15 and hit five batters. Their pitchers walked 12 and hit six batters. They stranded 21 runners and we stranded 16. Imagine what the score would have been had the two teams come up with some big two-out hits when they left the bases loaded," coach Tink Larson said.
This is the second time Owatonna has defeated Waseca this season.
The Braves are supposed to play one final home game against Dodge County, but the game has been rescheduled twice now and is expected to be played on Friday or Saturday of this upcoming weekend. The league playoffs begin on Friday where they are expected to take on a high seed on the road. The opponent, location and time are still to be determined.