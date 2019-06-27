The VFW Waseca squad had a rough day on the diamond Wednesday as it lost to Northfield 14-0 at the Tink Larson Community Field.
Northfield came swinging out the gates and hung up eight runs on Waseca in the top of the first inning. Zach Hoehn started on the mound for the team and struggled to find the strike zone early on in the game. They scored a single run in the second and strung together four more in the fourth inning. They were able to score in two more runners in the top of the fifth to complete their rout.
"We struggled the first inning and had a very good pitcher of our own on the mound. We were hoping to attack the strike zone and we got a little sideways with the control," coach Jay Herman said.
The game concluded after five innings of play and Waseca is now 7-4 following the home loss. The team plays on Saturday at home against the Rochester Rockets and is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Listed below is the teams remaining schedule this summer.
Sunday June 30 Rochester Stars Away 3:00
Sunday June 30 Rochester Stars Away 5:00
Saturday July 6 Stewartville Away 11:00
Saturday July 6 Stewartville Away 1:00
Wednesday July 10 Austin Home 5:00
Tuesday July 16 Rochester Knights Away 5:00
Saturday June 22 Rochester Spartans Away 11:00
Saturday June 22 Rochester Spartans Away 1:00