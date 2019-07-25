The Waterville Indians kept rolling on the road over the weekend.
They picked up season sweeps of the Wells Wildcats by a 13-2 final score and of the Janesville Jays with a 5-0 win.
Waterville moved to 23-1 on the season with all 23 wins in a row. It has shut out 10 opponents.
The Indians have three games left in the regular season, all of which are on the road.
They’re at the Shakopee Indians 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the St. Clair Wood Ducks in the league finale 2 p.m. Saturday and at the Elko Express 7:30 p.m. July 24.
Waterville Indians 13, Wells Wildcats 2 (8 innings)
Waterville batting — Bladyn Bartelt 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, SB; Sam Stier 3-5, R, RBI, 2 2B; Ben Boran 2-3, R, RBI, HBP; Ty Kaus 2-4, 2 R, RBI, BB, 3B; Nolan Grose 2-5, R, 2 RBI; Dalton Grose 2-5, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2B; Riley Schults 2-5, 2 R, 2 RBI; Colby Fessel 1-1, RBI; Luke Sellner 1-4, R; Tommy Gannon 0-5, RBI
Waterville pitching — Dallas McBroom (W) 6IP-4H-0ER-0R-5BB-6K-116P, Troy Stehr 2IP-2H-0ER-2R-1BB-3K-43P
Reach Sports Editor Mike Randleman at 507-333-3119 or on Twitter @fdnmike.
