It was a fantastic weekend for the U17 Waseca girls soccer club, as it won games against Maplebrook and Great River to win the state championship in its age group.
The girls were originally set to play Friday but had to wait till Saturday due to the weather.
During their first game on Saturday the girls defeated Maplebrook handily by a score of 4-0. Gabby Rodriguez netted two goals along with Journey Utpadel and Aleighya Zak each putting in one of their own en route to victory.
The team played Great River later in the day at the Shakopee soccer complex for the championship where they won 1-0. Rodriguez scored five of the team's nine goals in this tournament and scored the lone goal of this game.
"It was the perfect end to a memorable season," director of coaching JD Delgado said.