Businesses want you to have a wonderful experience with them and they will usually go to great lengths to make that happen. But being a customer is not without responsibility.
If you want to have a positive experience with a store, restaurant, or service, you cannot expect the business to simply drop a ball of happiness into your lap; they need your help. Ask questions!
If you know that too much garlic upsets your stomach, inquire with your server about that before you order. When the food arrives or after you have a night of heartburn is far too late. When you call an electrician, a plumber, or any other trade service, make sure you ask about any initial fees and have an agreed upon expectations with what outcome you are looking for.
It certainly doesn’t hurt to ask about price ranges. Truly, a business doesn’t want to get in a situation where they deliver services and you have complete sticker shock. Not trying on clothes at the store and then being upset that you have to return them because they don’t fit is not the store’s fault.
The relationship of customer and seller needs to be a partnership. The customer should expect that the seller will be knowledgeable and honest. The seller should expect the customer to be obvious and patient. I can nearly promise you that if each party holds those two characteristics, all of your transactions will be easier and more enjoyable.
But wait, what if I did my job as a customer and something still goes wrong? Sure, that happens too. Expressing your concerns or discontent immediately with the business is preferable. Give them a chance to make it right with you. Allow them to earn your future business.
If you cannot reach an amicable agreement, then maybe you try a different business next time. What is not preferable, is blasting the business on social media. That will almost never bring resolution to your issue and it could put someone out of business. Your isolated incident and the way you react to it, is vital to the success or demise of any business.
The amount of the control that customer opinion has is jarring. Use that control thoughtfully. Waseca businesses want you to be happy with what you paid them for, it’s only fair that we customers do our part.