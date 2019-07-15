Waseca, MN (56093)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.