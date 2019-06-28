FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during an interview with The Associated Pressin New York. Administration officials say President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Monday that calls for hospitals to disclose upfront actual prices for common tests and procedures. Azar says it will give patients information that they can use to keep costs down. For example, if a hospital charges $3,500 for a type of echocardiogram and the same test might cost $550 in a doctor’s office, the patient might go for the lower price to save on copays. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)