"Summer's Best Party" is almost here.
The 2019 Waseca County Free Fair is coming Saturday, July 13 to Sunday, July 21. The fair is nine days filled with eclectic mix of events aimed at a diverse audience.
“I think we’re ready,” fair board member Robin Dulas said. “Every year there’s things that come up, but we’re ready and excited and the weather looks good.”
Saturday, July 13 will start the Free Fair off with a 4-H dog showmanship and obedience rally show at 9 a.m. and creative arts entries. After that, the events just keep coming through the rest of the week.
Food vendors and indoor booths will open Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, July 21 at 11 a.m. Carnival rides will also begin on July 17 at 5 p.m. and go through the end of the fair.
This year, “Remembering our Fallen,” a traveling exhibit, will be present From Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, July 21. Dulas said this exhibit hasn’t been in southern Minnesota before, so she is excited people will have the chance to see it in Waseca.
The Local Veterans Official Fair Opening Ceremony will happen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Some of the highlights of the county fair include the classics, but there are plenty new events, too.
The annual Waseca Classic Demolition Derby will take place in the Grandstand starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19. The demolition derby will feature full size cars, trucks, mid-size cars, mini class, 80s, newer chain and powder puff.
The Central Minnesota Tractor Pull is returning this year for the first time in awhile and will be in the Grandstand at 7 p.m. on July 20 for people to watch. The compact car race and Enduro auto race will also take place in the Grandstand on Sunday, July 21 at 1 p.m.
The compact car and Enduro auto race will be 250 laps or two hours, whichever comes first. There is a limited number of entries at 100 and first place will take home $1,200 plus a trophy. Cash prizes are awarded all the way to 20th place.
The beer garden this year will have a variety of artists throughout the week. Rhino, Shane Martin, Jeremy and Lance, Arena, Everett Smithson and 5 Minute Major will all perform.
“There’s lots of new stuff coming this year, so it should be fun for everyone,” Free Fair board member Jenny Graupmann said.
The free stage will provide entertainment with a few new contests and entertainers. On Wednesday, July 17 there will a “Call Your Husband” contest, baby races and the Oz Brothers performing, all of which are new this year.
On Thursday, the smile fairy will be at the free stage along with Minute-To-Win-It games and the Oz Brothers again.
Friday, the free stage offers Books and barns, Planet’s Funniest Hypnotist, Domino’s pizza eating contest and the Barn Boys Entertainment. Saturday, Comedian Don B!, harmonica lessons with Everett Smithson, Miss Waseca Princess Contest, “Call Your Mom” contest and a National Taekwondo Institute Demonstration. Sunday, July 21 is the final day of the fair and the free stage. Just Friends, Comedian Don B! and the Barn Boys entertainment will perform.
“This year we have a couple of new acts coming. Don B! — he is a juggler, magician, comedian he's very family oriented, and so are the Oz Brothers; they do Wizard of Oz so they’re very family oriented …,” Graupmann said.
For more information check out www.WasecaCountyFreeFair.com.