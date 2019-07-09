Waseca County plans to begin a 6-mile road construction project on County Road 3 south of Janesville on Wednesday.
A new concrete road with aggregate shouldering will be built between the Trunk Hwy. 14 interchange at Janesville and the intersection of County Road 9. Concrete breaking and hauling operations will start July 11.
County Road 3 will be closed to through traffic during construction and detour signage will direct motorists to the West County Line Road as an alternative paved route. Drivers can expect this portion of County Road 3 to be closed until approximately Oct. 19, 2019. Access to homes, fields and businesses will be provided.
Residents and landowners are encouraged to contact the Waseca County Highway Department to coordinate access concerns with the county and the contractor Croell, Inc. For more information on the County Road 3 project, contact the Waseca County Highway Department at 507-835-0660.