The annual Lakefest is back this year with entertainment, food and activities for all rain or shine.
There will be food trucks and live music starting at noon.
Local Ice cream truck Ice Queen and Dawgs on the Run are two of the vendors that will be present.
“This is a great community event and it really is something for Waseca,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Fitch said. “We don’t bring a lot of people in from out of town for this event, it’s really for the community.”
In the past this event has been planned by volunteers and this year Fitch took over when people started calling the chamber to ask if they could play during the festivities. This is what led her to be a “one person show” as she puts it. In order to fund the event she applied and received a grant from the Waseca Area Foundation.
There will be no alcohol sold at Lakefest, people are to bring their own but no class containers.
Waseca’s annual Lakefest activities will start with the Freedom run/walk around Clear Lake.
Registration will start at Clear Lake Park at 7:30 a.m. the cost is $15 without t-shirt or $25 with t-shirt. All proceeds will go to lakes improvement projects.
The kids,16 and under, 1 mile run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5 mile run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. Clear Lake Park will be the start and finish of the run/walk.
Music and food vendors will kick off at noon on Thursday, July 4 with Joe Nino as musical entertainment.
Along with music and food there are kayaks and canoes for rent in the bath house at Clear Lake Park. Yard games, bean bags, basketballs, tennis rackets are all available from the same spot for free to use.
“Just about anything you want to do at that park (Clear Lake Park) is rentable at that beach house, so I think that’s a good addition,” Fitch said.
The boat parade will take place at 3 p.m. and registration is at the Boat House Grill and Bar.
When dusk comes there will be a double finally fireworks show done from the lake.
“They’re a great group of guys out of Morristown so they’re very local,” Fitch said. “They’ve been doing it for two years but they’ve done many shows in Waseca, also done Sleigh and Cutter, the fourth of July they did the sesquicentennial, so these guys are familiar with the Waseca crowd and they really like to put on a good show and they’ll be doing it from the lake again.”
During the fireworks DJ Simo will be playing.
“...this (Lakefest) is a kind of if you just want to hang out and listen to some music and eat some good food and kind of just have a chill afternoon, that’s what Lakefest is all about and definitely come and go at your leisure,” Fitch said.
Following the fourth of July on July 6 the 2nd annual Waseca Freemason’s Soap Box Race will take place.
This event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at the Tuscan Lodge #77, Waseca Masons, 881 3rd avenue northeast.
Last year almost $1,000 was raised through donations and sponsorships. Anyone is welcome to attend the event as a racer, a sponsor of a racer or to cheer on the kids as they race down the ramp.
There will be games on the lawn like last year along with food, prizes, music and tours of the historic Masons Lodge Tuscan #77.
Questions can be directed through facebook at Waseca Lakefest or to wasecasoapboxrace@gmail.com
“I think it’s going to be a good time this year,” Fitch said. “It’s going to be very similar to the years before. With a one person planning crew there’s not a ton that can be accomplished but we got the basics of a good Lakefest, I think a bigger variety of music this year, some old favorites for food trucks, and the boat parades going to happen…”