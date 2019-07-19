The Waseca Police Department has been working to find the person or persons responsible for recent vehicle break-ins and vehicle windows being broken out.
In a Facebook post, the Police Department shared that over the last few days it has received multiple reports of vehicle windows being broken out and calls of persons items being stolen from their vehicles.
The department thinks the windows are being broken with a BB gun or pellet gun.
The instances have been taking place in Waseca’s northeast and southeast neighborhoods and it is stated that most of the activity is happening overnight.
The police department has encouraged all residents to lock their car doors and to report any suspicious activity to the police department or to an officer through dispatch, 24/7, at 835-0500 or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.