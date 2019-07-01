Learning a new culture was fun for kids in Janesville.
A group of kids was able to learn the Japanese ancient art of Suminagashi at the Janesville Public Library on July 1. Suminagashi or “ink floating” is a technique of painting on water to create marbleized effects on paper.
“I thought it was something different, a different culture, and I thought kids would enjoy it,” Janesville Public Library Branch Manager Sharon Tlusty said about why she chose this lesson.
The Janesville School Age Care program brought two groups of kids for this activity. It was something an employee from SAC recommended the kids attend.
“It was something to get out of the building; I thought it was neat,” SAC employee Brooke Anderson said. “So many kids were like it’s not going to be anything and it turned out beautifully.”
There were also kids who had signed up for the event on their own. It was so popular that there were two group sessions due to the lack of available space in the library.
For the activity the kids each had their own plate with water in it and a paper plate with a paper towel on it to dry out the paper on.
“I liked it, it was fun,” Tiera Anderson said of the activity.
Each kid was able to take their turn with the ink paint to add a drop of color to the center of the water plate to create a layering effect. They were then able to use a toothpick to move the color around, creating unique patterns. If the color is mixed then it turns to grey and the paper will not have a design.
When the colors were combined and over-lapped the kids were able to put a piece of rice paper into the colorful water.
Rice paper is a special fragile kind of paper used in the Suminagashi process.
“It was fun to dip in the paint,” another participant Ava Anderson said.
This was an activity that Tlusty was able to pick from a list of options Waseca Public Library has. When she picks activities, she said she tries to pick things that are a little different. Waseca Public Library provides the supplies for the events that Janesville Public Library hosts.