“I love it,” Ghana Mbaye said of teaching African drumming.
New Richland Public Library hosted a traditional African drumming class, lead by Mbaye, aka “Brother Ghana”.
Mbaye was born in Senegal, West Africa and learned the art of traditional drumming at a young age before learning it more professionally.
“I do it to see people smiling and happy and for that hour they can forget about their stress,” Mbaye said about teaching the class.
This was Mbaye’s third stop for the day in the area teaching the class, after Montgomery Public Library and the Elysian Area Library.
The event started at 4 p.m. in New Richland, but people continuously trickled in or happened upon the class, throughout the hour of the lesson. There were people of all ages who attended to learn about the traditional music form.
Mbaye started the class with basic techniques of where people should place their hands on the drum and how they should hit the drum to make the different sounds. Most of the drums he brought for the participants, he made himself.
After practicing the positions for hands and how to hit the drum, he taught the participants a short song that sounds like “I like peanut butter.” From this song, the participants were able to build off and create a longer version.
Mbaye had the students stand up to sing what they would be playing next after they practiced for a bit. He had them sing "la la la" and "ticky ticky ticky ticky boom." Once they were able to sing the music, they were shown the beat on the drum.
He had a past instructor tell him “If you can’t sing the song, you can’t play the song.”
Between the drumming and singing, the group also had the chance to learn some traditional African dance moves that they were able to perform to Mbaye’s drumming. The group embraced each new lesson of drumming, singing and dancing that he taught them throughout the hour.
“It was really fun,” Sophia Williams said of the class, her brother Mathew Williams nodding along to her comment.
“I loved it; I thought he (Mbaye) was a great teacher; it was a great time,” Melissa Williams said. “I thought it was over too soon.”
The New Richland Public Library was given a list of activities and events to choose from for summer programs and Mbaye was one of the lesson options.
“It was amazing; he was so patient with the kids, he was inviting to anyone who just walked through the door,” New Richland Public Library Manager Kathy Kronebusch said.
Mbaye has been teaching for almost 20 years.
He started out teaching exchange students, who would come to Senegal for a study abroad program from universities like Yale, Harvard, Minnesota and many others. After teaching in that program, he decided to join an international program in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
This program led him to many adventures through the United States, doing what he loves with music. Eventually Mbaye ended up in Minnesota and has created a life here.
During the school year, he teaches all grades at multiple schools in St. Paul about African culture and drumming. He uses stories about the culture to teach along with plays he writes. Outside of his teaching, he performs with a group called Baye Fall Djembe. They use multiple drums during the performances using their hands and drumsticks to create the sound.