With a smorgasbord of more than two dozen events spanning six days, the 2019 July Fourth celebration in Elysian had something to satisfy almost everyone.
After 35 years organizing the grand parade, Jeanne Zwart passed the touch this year. With the Elysian Chamber of Commerce taking over, there were about 130 units.
“It was as good it’s always been,” said parade emcee Cathy Houlihan, “Even though it’s been taken over by new people.”
Escorted by the Le Sueur County Sheriffs deputies, the grand marshals, veterans of World War II and the Korean War, led the parade. They were followed by color guard from Elysian, Cleveland, Waseca, Le Center, Waterville and North Mankato.
“Our mission in this is that it’s the Fourth of July and so all the Legions are represented,” Houlihan said.
Musical acts included the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School Marching band, the Minnesota Over 60 Band and the Country Gentlemen.
Accompanying Miss Elysian Sophia Allidan and her court, royalty came from Morristown, Le Center, Janesville, St. Patrick, St. Clair and Waterville as well as the Miss Czech Slovak court and the Scott/Le Sueur County Dairy princess.
Before the parade, about 120 kids competed in the 34th annual Bob Childs turtle races. A turtle owned by eight-year-old Harper Wikler of Waseca won the championship heat. In the morning was a boat parade on Lake Francis.
Saturday morning featured another kids’ competition, a Fishing Contest at Lake Francis Park. There were 112 kids between age 2 and 12 competing. All together, they reeled in 131 fish. The biggest was an 18-inch northern caught by eight-year old Hunter Hardel.
“It’s just good to see all the little kids out there,” said Elysian fire chief Jason James, whose organization helped run the event. “There’s just a lot of fish out there. Everyone can catch a fish.”
Other competitions during the Elysian 4th of July Celebration were a beanbag tournament, a cribbage tournament, a kid’s pedal pull, an arm wrestling tournament, a car show and a sand volleyball tournament.
Popular bands “Smokescreen” and “Johnny Holm” entertained Wednesday and Saturday night respectively. Held Saturday evening, rain pushed the pushed the fireworks back a day, but unlike last year, none of the events were canceled.
Sunday morning featured a flea market, a car show, a 4H barnyard and a sing-along near the Sakatah trail.