After months of delays, James Brothers will finally be able to take the next step toward a new shop location in Waseca.
The Waseca County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a conditional use permit the James Brothers applied for, in addition to the rezoning of the location of the new building site. The CUP will allow James brothers to construct an office and shop that would also allow the retail and wholesale sales of materials to include certain landscaping materials. The CUP will also allow on-site recycling of concrete and asphalt materials and authorization to repair equipment owned by the owner of the site.
The rezoning of the desired site location off of 375th Avenue (County Road 5) changes it from an Urban Residential District to an Agricultural Protection Zone to allow the recycling plant to be able to haul, store and grind at the commercial building during specific times of the year.
The location of the proposed new building is on county land, just off the edge of Waseca city limits, which gave the city some authority on the matter.
The Waseca City Council recently voted, 4-1 with Councilor Mark Christianson against, to discontinue the regulation of subdivisions in unincorporated territory within two miles of the city. It means the process to split up lots on the edge of Waseca will become easier for developers, with less restrictions from the city.
After 90 days, this matter will be brought back to the City Council.
“I am going to be supporting this resolution and one thing that I don’t want to hear of as a council member, I do not want to hear that the city of Waseca is chasing business out of this town,” Councilor Jeremy Conrath said in the July 2 meeting. “I don’t want to chase business out of town and I want to be business friendly."
The decision by the city helped clear the way for the county to allow James Brothers' CUP. If the CUP were not passed, James Brothers talked of leaving Waseca. The business felt that the location of the new building was the best spot because of the employees coming from Elysian and Owatonna.
James Brothers will still need to apply for a building permit from the city and a zoning permit from Waseca County to move forward with the project. But with the rezoning done and the subdivision extension removed, the James Brothers project can go ahead on those items.
With the CUP, the county gave direction on parking standards that must be met and buffers that should be put in place listed on the site plan. When it comes time to design the project, it is a requirement of the county that it be designed by a licensed engineer or architect in accordance with the State Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geosciences and Interior Design.
Some of the issues that were presented at the county board meeting, not including subdivisions or rezoning, were concerning noise, dust, traffic, lighting, proximity to wetlands and proximity to residences.
There was concern about noise pertaining to back-up beepers on loading equipment and the main noise concern came from the crushing, processing and loading of materials. The county set limitations on when James Brothers would be allowed to crush materials. The construction company is only allowed to crush 15 days out of a calendar year and between certain hours and not on holidays.
“Issues with this request is that there will be noise when loading materials,” Planning and Zoning Administrator Mark Leiferman said. “Obviously when there are gravel services there is going to be a dust problem …"
Proximity to residents was another concern discussed. According to Leiferman, James Brothers went to the neighbors and spoke with them, as well as Fox Meadow, about the project and there was no backlash. No public comment was provided at the county meeting.
Regarding wetlands, a portion of the site in the northeast, adjacent to and within the wooded area appears on the National Wetland Inventory. A full wetland delineation was requested by Waseca County.
James Brothers were in the old John Deer building on the south end of town until recently selling the space to Southside Marine. The space had become too small and the building setup was no longer ideal.
The new building would allow James Brothers to undertake activities that aren’t currently allowed on its new proposed site and to design the layout of the building, along with the size needed to store equipment. There would be outside material storage, plow equipment storage and storage for their larger equipment.