These days, horse thieves are few and far between, but that didn’t stop the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives from holding its 155th annual Fourth of July meeting at Northeast Park.
The organization began in 1864 when a local settler had their horses stolen. The thieves escaped, so members of the community formed a vigilante group to protect the county from horse theft, a very serious crime at the time as horses were highly valuable and easy to transport.
Though horse theft became a thing of the past just two decades after the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives organized, the meetings didn’t stop. Instead, members of the community continued to attend annual meetings out of a sense of tradition and a desire to honor those who protected the community.
When it comes to carrying on these traditions, few have a greater claim than Charlotte Frankenberry and Shirley Jeno, sisters and great-granddaughters of Obediah Powell, one of the original 18 members of the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives. Seven generations of Powells have attended these annual meetings.
“It’s a chance for the family to get together,” said Frankenberry.
“It’s always been a Powell thing,” added Jeno.
Today the organization doesn’t do much detective work, but they do try to have fun. At this year’s meeting, the Horse Thief Detectives shared in a potluck and enjoyed a variety of activities including a pie-eating contest, an egg race, a water relay and a sack race.
“We play the same games that would have been played 150 years ago,” said Horse Thief Detectives President Scott Roemhildt.
Roemhildt has presided over the Horse Thief Detectives for five years. He joined in 1988.
“I’m a horse person and I like local history,” said Roemhildt. “Between those two it was a natural fit.”
Roemhildt says the organization boasts 2,000 members from all 50 states and over 23 countries, but they’re always looking for more members.
“You might have seen us in some parades. We want to let people know we’re out there,” said Roemhildt.
To join the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives, it will cost $3 for a lifetime membership. For more information, visit the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives website, horsedetectives.org.