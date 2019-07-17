A city of Waseca website redesign could make things easier to navigate for visitors and allow staff to better update the community.
At the July 16 City Council meeting, City Administrator Lee Mattson presented city staff’s recommendation of CivicCMS to redesign the website. The first year cost will be $13,350 and this cost includes the redesign and one year of maintenance. Annual cost is $2,250 for maintenance, which will continue yearly with a potential of a 5% increase beginning in year three. This cost was budgeted in the current city budget.
“The most important thing is that (the website) needs to constantly be changing, be up-to-date … really looking forward to it,” Councilor Jeremy Conrath said.
The City Council, with the absence of Councilor Mark Christianson, voted in favor of CivicCMS. The last time the city website (ci.waseca.mn.us) was updated was in the mid 2000s.
There were 11 submissions for the website design that city staff reviewed and narrowed down to three candidates. Once there were three, each gave a presentation on how their designs will fit the city’s needs. Staff unanimously chose CivicCMS as the primary vendor for this project.
Mattson will start work on the contract and once that is finished, the company expects to take about three to four months to finish the redesign.
The new website will allow the city to link the Facebook page on the homepage of the website along with other social medias. Another amenity that Assistant to the City Administrator Mike Anderson pointed to is that any emergency warnings or updates will appear on all pages of the website, no matter what department a person is looking at.
An interactive calendar will also be a part of the redesign, which is something that is not available on the current website. Anderson said the package the city is getting allows for endless possibilities.
The website redesign pertains to the Vision 2030 goal in the high quality community assets category.
“Civic has a very strong presence among cities … they do a lot of governmental work,” Mattson said.
"It's pretty exciting; we’re looking forward to an upgrade," Anderson added.
There are several other cities and counties in Minnesota that have worked with CivicCMS for website redesign. Le Sueur county, Owatonna, Faribault and many others have used the business, which is located in Manhattan, Kansas and was founded in 1997.
In that time, the company has worked with over 3,500 local government clients. The work CivicCms does helps local governments share information on jobs, stay active in communities and keep the public informed during times of disaster. According to the website, this is what pushes the company to evolve solutions to fit the needs of local governments.
There are five core values that are listed on the CivicCMS website: purpose-driven — making an impact and doing something meaningful, ambitious — driven to succeed, trustworthy — honest, ethical and actively pursuing truth, team player — working well with others and relating to them, and innovative — continuously searching for better solutions.