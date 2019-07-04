The Waseca community gathered at Clear Lake Park to enjoy the annual Lakefest held each Fourth of July.
The day had a variety of events planned, starting with a one mile freedom run for kids and a five mile freedom run for adults. Attendees could also participate in lawn games, a volleyball tournament, a basketball shooting competition, and face painting and airbrush tattoos.
In the evening, members of the community gathered to watch a boat parade on Clear Lake and listened to a wide selection of live musical acts. The event came to a close at 10 p.m. with the main event: the fireworks.