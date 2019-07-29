Polyodon spathula is the scientific name for an American paddlefish, and for Madison Lake, the primitive species is the symbol for five days of summer fun.
This year, Paddlefish Days started on Wednesday, July 24 with the queen coronation at Point Pleasant and continued through Sunday, July 28. From parades to competitions to food and music, the town celebration included a couple dozen events.
Chosen as Miss Madison Lake was Mazie Anderson. Daughter of Charlie and Kate Anderson, she will be a senior at Cleveland High School this fall.
“I ran for this because I’ve grown up in this community for a long time, and I want to be more involved,” she said. “I’m here for all the events just representing my community.”
Anderson, who will receive a $500 scholarship, said her aunt also was Miss Madison Lake in the 1990s.
“I thought ‘maybe it would be cool to keep the tradition going.’”
Princess Paddlefish was Isabella Baker, and Prince Paddlefish was Dennis Ginter-Ernsting. Both are age six. Other princess candidates were Mara Burgess, Kenzie Kortuem, Charlotte Meyer, Sydney Sanders and Madalynn Sward. Luke Kortuem and Hans Tackett were prince candidates.
Thursday night was a golf cart roll in. Friday was the kiddie parade, which ended up at the Fire Department’s open house, where hotdogs and pulled chicken were served. Later there was a cribbage tournament and parties at the Landing and Lucky Lure restaurants.
Saturday was a pancake breakfast put on by the fireman, the sheephead fishing contest, a 5K fun run/walk, a car show, the grand parade, a kiddie tractor pull, a bean bag tournament, and a kiss a fish contest, where the a dollar bought a vote. Later there was bingo and a street dance with Music by IV Play.
Food vendors were around all day as well as inflatable games for kids. A softball tournament started on Saturday and continued on Sunday.
As with town summer celebrations across Southern Minnesota, Paddlefish Days was an opportunity to meet with family and friends.