A mother-son duo is bringing Lego activities to surrounding communities.
Ready Set Build is a business out of Janesville that does Lego events or Community Education Classes building with Legos. Blake Ready and his mom, Kelly Hrdlicka, started Ready Set Build in May when he turned 15. For Hrdlicka, the initiative is personal.
“My main reason to start Ready Set Build is for my son Blake,” Hrdlicka said. “He is autistic and all he does is play with Legos so he doesn’t know how to get out and participate and that was my goal. I was like ‘You need to get out of your comfort zone, you’re 15, you need to start something new,’ so we creatively said ‘You’re turning 15, you need to start thinking about a job, what do you think you want to do and then we brainstormed this idea, just to try and get some Legos out into the community and people have been donating Legos like crazy … “
Recreating Janesville grain bins
They recently did a special project on June 23 at City Hall in Janesville.
Ready, Hrdlicka and about 13 other kids worked together to recreate the iconic Janesville rainbow colored grain bins. Hirdlicka came up with the idea and asked Ready if he wanted to do it, and from there, it took off. The most difficult challenge was gathering enough of the correct colors needed to complete the bins.
“Everything went really good,” Hrdlicka said. “Everything went faster than I thought it would. It only took about 3 hours and of course there are 10 bins … I made one of them just because i knew we didn’t have enough colors to go all the way around … They look pretty nice.”
The bins are rainbow colored, but the backs, which are hidden, are a solid yellow or white due to the lack of green, purple and orange.
“It was pretty hard between the purple and yellow (not enough of them),” Ready said.
The Janesville grain bins are on display at Wiste’s Meat Market, which purchased them and will continue to display them for the foreseeable future. Ready Set Build will be buying replacement Legos for future events.
Community Ed class
Beside the bins project, the mother and son have held a Community Education class called “LegoLand: Janesville edition” in the media center of the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School every Tuesday in June from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Each week, there was a different activity the group would work on. The last class was June 25, and Ready chose to do a boat in the water scene. The task was set, but the kids were able to design it however they wanted with fish in the water or people swimming or plants in the water — the possibilities were endless.
This class was for kids 7 to 15 years-old, so Ready was able to participate as well as help plan and set up each week. Hrdlicka would introduce the projects, show examples and assist the students.
“This was his idea — the boats. It’s slowly getting better; I pretty much run the show but eventually when we do the SAC program (School Age Care), he will be teaching that class,” Hrdlicka said. “It will be him and I together. It won’t be just me up there … The younger ones and the (Janesville) Nursing Home, he participates to teach the class. That’s the goal to get him to talk and help and assist with the other little kids, too.”
With the LegoLand Community Ed class finished, Ready Set Build plans to volunteer with different SAC programs in various towns. This Saturday, June 29 they will be at the Janesville Nursing Home working on a project that is specifically for those residents there.
The projects vary in skill level depending on who is in the crowd.
“… We bring the ideas to them and when they’re bigger classes and a big age group, I’m going to bring an easier project for them to do …” Hrdlicka said. “We just do an activity with them, we bring a plate and each of them get a handful of Legos … Last time, we did a little house, but it’s more of just an activity for them to build and stack. That’s what’s easy to visualize.”
Future plans
The main goal of Ready Set Build is to eventually open a storefront so that kids can come freely or daycares can come to work on projects. There would be things for all ages and it would be a service business that would also allow Ready to walk to work.
They also want to volunteer with some special education groups and have started reaching out. Recently, Hrdlicka reached out to Mayo Children’s Hospital in Rochester to see if Ready Set Build could volunteer there. She has been brainstorming a variety of ideas in the Janesville Community, Waseca Community and really any community in southern Minnesota.
Hrdlicka will be doing Community Ed classes in the fall/winter time when she has more time off of work, because she does have a full-time job. She plans to do classes anywhere that she can get ready from school and take him for an hour or two program that has kids building with Legos.
The plan is to get out there and get kids involved, especially because not everybody plays sports.
“I like to see them doing Legos, and they love it, and these kids are very happy,” Hrdlicka said.
Since starting the business, volunteering and hosting Community Ed classes, Hrdlicka has seen changes in her son.
“It’s really helping him a lot,” she said. “He is definitely getting more involved, talking to other kids and just being social, and he loves doing it. He loves helping, setting it up, tearing stuff down. We sort, we load up the car, he unloads the car, these are all things he did not do before … so now this is more his job and he’s aware of that and it’s a responsibility that he enjoys, because it’s Legos.”