A tornado watch is in effect in Waseca County Thursday night, extending to midnight Friday.
According to the National Weather Service, at 6:48 p.m. Thursday a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Waseca, and a tornado warning was issued until 7 p.m. Thursday. The storm was moving northeast at 35 miles per hour.
Potential impacts include flying debris dangerous to those caught without shelter, damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, and vehicles. Tree damage is also likely.
During a tornado warning, residents should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.