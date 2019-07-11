The ‘Pink Schoolhouse” was redone last fall and recently a replica of the original bell tower was added to the roof.
“We are so very excited about the new bell tower and bell that was installed at the ‘Pink Schoolhouse’ on Tuesday, July 9, by Tracy Coy who built it to scale by looking at an old photo of the school,” DeeAnn Britton and Judy Joecks said in an email. “The bell had been stolen many years ago, and the old tower was taken down some time after that. A big thank you goes to Todd Joecks and his family of New Richland who commissioned Tracy Coy of Waldorf, and donated the materials, building costs and installation. It will now stand proud on the school for the enjoyment of all for many years to come.”
The bell was donated by Marjorie Lane of Crystal, Minnesota, after she saw an article in the St. Paul Pioneer Press about the school that stated the school was looking for a bell for the new tower. Judy Joecks and Britton made sure to give Lane a thank you for the bell.
The next event at the ‘Pink Schoolhouse’ is Grandparents Day on Saturday, July 13. Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be served.