The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned at its libraries from July 29 through August 1.
Area Libraries
The Magic of Reading
Magician Michael Madden will perform jaw-dropping illusions and entertaining magic tricks while promoting the value of reading.
The events will begin at the following locations:
Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m.: Montgomery Public Library
Monday, July 29 at 2 p.m.: Le Center Public Library
Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m.: Elysian Area Library
Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m.: Janesville Public Library
Tuesday, July 30 at 2 p.m.: Waldorf Public Library
Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m.: Waseca Public Library
Janesville Public Library
Level Up: Squishy Circuits
Explore electronics using playdough and circuits on Monday, July 29 at 5 p.m. Registration is required due to limited space and this free event is geared for ages 7 to 12. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-234-6605.
Montgomery Public Library
Blast Off Crafts
Drop in to create out-of-this-world crafts, including straw rockets shooting star spinners and more on Tuesday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12. Registration required—stop by the library or call 507-364-7615.
New Richland Public Library
LED Universe Art
Turn your own painted interpretation of beautiful deep space into an LED light display on Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. This event is free and exclusively for ages 13 to 18.
Waseca Public Library
Tell Your Story Public Reading
This summer, Cow Tipping Press and Waseca Public Library held an innovative creative writing workshop series entitled “Tell Your Story,” for adults with developmental disabilities. The writers are now authors with their work included in a published book—a compilation of work written by all of the authors in this class. To celebrate the launch of their book, the writers will be holding a reading of their work at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at The Boast House in Waseca.
Crafty Constellations
Learn the stories behind constellations and create your own versions in food and crafts on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 9 to 13.
Creator Studio: Sphero Mini Golf
Try to sink your putt using our rolling robots at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 1. This event is free and exclusively for ages 10 to 15.