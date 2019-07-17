The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned at its libraries from July 22 through July 27.
Area Libraries
The Life of Teddy Roosevelt
A three-time national champion Teddy Roosevelt look-alike/living history performer will provide a fascinating look at the former President’s life and legacy.
The events will begin at the following locations:
Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m.: Waterville Public Library
Tuesday, July 23 at 2 p.m.: Le Center Public Library
Tuesday, July 23 at 7 p.m.: Waseca Public Library
This program is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Elysian Area Library
Level Up: Tiny Dancers, Spinning Ninjas
Make your ballerina dance or your ninja spin by creating a simple spinning motor on Wednesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12. Due to limited space, registration is required. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-267-4411.
Janesville Public Library
Level Up: 3Doodlers
Doodle in the air. Create projects in 3D with this pen by drawing whatever you like or using molds to create ready-to-make projects on Monday, July 22 at 1 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12.
Le Center Public Library
Stars for Tots
Listen to constellation stories while enjoying themed activities with lace-up cards and stamping on Monday, July 22 at 2 p.m. This event is free and geared for kids ages 2 to 6.
Le Sueur Public Library
LED Universe Art
Turn your own painted interpretation of beautiful deep space into a cool LED light display on Thursday, July 25 at 2 p.m. This event is free and exclusively for teens and families.
New Richland Public Library
Level Up: Electronic Music
Try out some wild new electronic instruments, including digital drums, piano gloves, Drawdio pencils, Q-Chords, Otamatones and more on Thursday, July 25 at 2 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12.
Waseca Public Library
Messy Art Day
Paint, goo and aprons too. Enjoy some messy projects on Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m. This free event is geared for kids of all ages.
Hand Lettering Workshop for Beginners
Use tips and tricks to learn how to transform letters into delightful works of art in an encouraging atmosphere at noon on Tuesday, July 23. Reconnect to the handmade-adding a beautiful look to everyday occasions.
Eric Carle Creations
Explore the art of Eric Carle as we celebrate the 50 anniversary of the book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24. This event is free and geared for ages 3 to 7.
Teen Taste Testing: Best of the Best
Taste test to determine what is the best pizza, the best candy, the best chip, the best Oreo, the best popcorn and more on Thursday, July 25 at 2 p.m. Geared for those who love to eat and exclusively for ages 13 to 18.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book discussion selection, “The Mountain of Light” by Indu Sundaresan. Book club begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Half-Pint Brewery. Beer not provided but can be purchased.
Waterville Public Library
Level Up: Inventor’s Lab
Invent toys using Hanz Inventor’s Lab kits on Wednesday, July 24 at 2 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12. Due to limited space, registration is required. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-362-8462.