Waseca's Little Rascals performed "Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit" at the Waseca Performing Arts Center on June 28 and June 29, with Tracey Kopetzkie making her directorial debut.
In the fairy tale criminal justice system, the characters from fairy tales and nursery rhymes are represented by two separate yet equally ridiculous groups: the fairy tale police who investigate fairy tale crime, and the fairy tale district attorneys who prosecute the fairy tale offenders. These are their stories.
Led by Detective H.D. and Detective Cindy, the Fairy Tale Unit of the criminal justice system works to solve fairy tale crimes and keep the fairy tale characters safe from harm. Even though they are assisted by Detective Zelle, Officer Gold, and their Captain, H.D. and Cindy have a massive case to unravel. When we are brought into the Fairy Tale Unit’s investigation of the two downed houses, we see a range of suspects and witnesses: Jack and Jill; Hansel and Gretel; Pinocchio; The Seven Dwarfs; and the notorious B.B. Wolf.
The musical numbers playing before the performance were written by Waseca-native Leroy Shield. Shield was born Oct. 2, 1893, in Waseca. He became well known through the composition of music for the Hal Roach Studio, particularly writing the music for comedic acts such as Laurel and Hardy, Charley Chase and The Little Rascals.