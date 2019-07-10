The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ driver discount courses in Waseca. On Aug. 5 and 7, a total eight-hour course will be given from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm at Central Building, 501 E Elm Ave.
Courses are also available online at www.mnsafetycenter.org.
This class will save you up to 10% on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years.
A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $22 and the eight-hour course is $26. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.